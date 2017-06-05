Appeals court says chimpanzees don't ...

Appeals court says chimpanzees don't have rights of people

In an Oct. 8, 2014 file photo, attorney Steven Wise of the Nonhuman Rights Project argues on behalf of Tommy, a chimpanzee, before the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division, in Albany, N.Y. A New York appeals court on Thursday, June 8, 2017 is upholding a lower court's ruling that two adult male chimpanzees don't have the legal rights of people. Wise had argued to the appeals court in March that adult male chimps named Tommy and Kiko should be granted a writ of habeas corpus.

