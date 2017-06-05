Amphibious tours making Albany comeback
Five years after amphibious tours were last available in the city, land-and-water vehicles will again cruise the streets of the state capital and the Hudson River this summer. A company called Albany Super Ducks will host 90-minute tours on its 46-person amphibious crafts starting in July, co-owner Wayne Colwell confirmed in a brief phone conversation Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Thu
|anonymous
|73
|75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ...
|Jun 3
|anonymous
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Fair and square election 2016?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 19
|Hershey Shanks
|4
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|May 19
|Boobee1212
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC