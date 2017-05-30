Albany teacher shares lessons learned in uniform

Albany High School English teacher, Brian Huskie, right, talks with high school refugee students, from background to foreground, Beya Paw, Blah Hsae, Soe Aung, Saad Bene Jamiel, Uma Siwakoti, Say Htoo, and Shar Reh on Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. less Albany High School English teacher, Brian Huskie, right, talks with high school refugee students, from background to foreground, Beya Paw, Blah Hsae, Soe Aung, Saad Bene Jamiel, Uma Siwakoti, Say Htoo, and Shar ... more Albany High School refugee students, from left to right, Saad Bene Jamiel, Soe Aung, Blah Hsae and Beya Paw talk with English teacher Brian Huskie on Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. less Albany High School refugee students, from left to right, Saad Bene Jamiel, Soe Aung, Blah Hsae and Beya Paw talk with English teacher Brian Huskie on Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. (Paul Buckowski / ... more Brian ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.