Albany schools agree to $400,000 settlement in sexual harassment

The Albany City School District's insurance carrier will pay nearly $400,000 to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit against former New Scotland Elementary School Principal Gregory Jones , who was removed from the position in 2013 but kept on district payroll for another two years in order to collect 20 years of credit in the teacher pension system. The four teachers who filed the lawsuit will each receive lump sum payments: Deborah Cronin will get $85,000, Erin Reeve will get $70,000, Cathleen Rodriguez will get $50,000 and Kellie Zappone will get $20,000, according to the settlement, obtained by the Times Union through the Freedom of Information Law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.