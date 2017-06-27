Albany mayoral candidates hesitant to consider reducing police
The city could save money by cutting the number of police officers it employees but few of the candidates for mayor want to include the top as part of their cost-saving proposals. The suggestion is included in the recent state-funded report by The PFM Group that warns dire future finances problems if the city doesn't cut spending and outgoing city Auditor Leif Engstrom said such cuts should be considered.
