Albany man pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing
The 22-year-old city man accused of fatally stabbing another man in West Hill last month pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder Friday. Family members of the victim and the defendant filled the first three rows of the courtroom gallery during the arraignment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guess Kovachick Kambrich Combined Head weight
|8 hr
|Under Cover Brother
|7
|Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri...
|Thu
|The Puller Kim
|2
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|Thu
|rein Puller
|7
|Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl...
|Jun 21
|artzstuf
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jun 19
|anonymous
|76
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Adderalls
|Jun 19
|Some Guy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC