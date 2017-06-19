Albany man pleads guilty to drunk-driving manslaughter
An Albany man faces six to 12 years in state prison after pleading guilty Friday morning to felony manslaughter in the drunk driving death of a passenger in his car in January. Terrance Kelly , 23, pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter and second degree vehicular manslaughter as well as misdemeanor driving while intoxicated before state Supreme Court Justice Thomas Breslin .
