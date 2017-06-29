Albany man gets prison time for Watervliet stabbing

An Albany man was sentenced to two to four years in prison Thursday for his role in an October 2016 stabbing in Watervliet, according to Albany County District Attorney David Soares. Police say Shakier Blunt , 29, stabbed a man he knew three times in the back and once in the chest with a knife in the early morning hours of Oct. 2. The stabbing occurred after the two had been fighting on Broadway Avenue in Watervliet.

