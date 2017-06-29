Albany man gets prison time for Watervliet stabbing
An Albany man was sentenced to two to four years in prison Thursday for his role in an October 2016 stabbing in Watervliet, according to Albany County District Attorney David Soares. Police say Shakier Blunt , 29, stabbed a man he knew three times in the back and once in the chest with a knife in the early morning hours of Oct. 2. The stabbing occurred after the two had been fighting on Broadway Avenue in Watervliet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Troy
|Wed
|VictorOrians
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jun 27
|anonymous
|77
|Guess Kovachick Kambrich Combined Head weight
|Jun 26
|Yoouug
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Wally Hennesey Old Man is still better than Dri...
|Jun 22
|The Puller Kim
|2
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|Jun 22
|rein Puller
|7
|Cohoes man sentenced to 5 years in stabbing, sl...
|Jun 21
|artzstuf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC