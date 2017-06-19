Albany man found in Colonie with load...

Albany man found in Colonie with loaded handgun, police say

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Officers on bike patrol early Sunday found an Albany man with a loaded handgun and more than 3 ounces of marijuana, town police said Monday. Three Colonie police officers were patrolling Central Avenue on bicycles at 12:45 a.m. when they saw a gray 2010 Nissan Altima parked on Osborne Road, town police spokesman Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 55 min actorvet 20,942
Adderalls 1 hr Some Guy 3
Homeless teen - what to do? (Aug '10) Sun Jane Doe 9
my place DELMAR NY (Mar '15) Sun Jane Doe 2
News Noise ordinance considered in Bethlehem (May '08) Sun Jane Doe 17
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Albany Jun 15 VictorOrians 1
Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer Jun 15 Y A Cereustone 5
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Albany County was issued at June 19 at 4:11PM EDT

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,464 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC