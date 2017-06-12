Albany man charged with murder in Elk...

Albany man charged with murder in Elk Street stabbing

16 hrs ago

A 22-year-old city man is accused of fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man on May 20 in West Hill, police said Friday. Stephan Nicholas Harris was arrested by city police Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder.

