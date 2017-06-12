Albany man charged with murder in Elk Street stabbing
A 22-year-old city man is accused of fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man on May 20 in West Hill, police said Friday. Stephan Nicholas Harris was arrested by city police Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Cartwright (Mar '06)
|9 hr
|Michael Cartwrong
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Albany
|13 hr
|VictorOrians
|1
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|16 hr
|Y A Cereustone
|5
|Adderalls
|Jun 13
|Some Guy
|1
|Teen drowns while swimming in river (Jun '08)
|Jun 13
|JustPhart
|33
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Jun 13
|anonymous
|75
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC