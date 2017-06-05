Albany man arrested on child porn charges, sheriff says
A city man accused of possessing and promoting child pornography allegedly told investigators that he's exposed himself to several hundred victims nationwide since the 1990s, the Albany County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Anyone who has been a victim of these crimes is asked to called the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Unit at 518-765-2351.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
