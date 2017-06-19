Albany firefighters battling N. Manni...

Albany firefighters battling N. Manning Blvd. blaze

36 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Multiple row houses are fully engulfed in flames. Residents evacuated pic.twitter.com/WzGBgc3lTH The blaze began at 71 N. Manning Blvd., an abandoned building, and spread to three nearby homes, according to Albany Fire Chief Warren Abriel.

