Albany firefighters battling N. Manning Blvd. blaze
Multiple row houses are fully engulfed in flames. Residents evacuated pic.twitter.com/WzGBgc3lTH The blaze began at 71 N. Manning Blvd., an abandoned building, and spread to three nearby homes, according to Albany Fire Chief Warren Abriel.
