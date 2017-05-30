Albany fire displaces three

A fire that broke out on Lark Drive in the city Saturday night displaced three, said a spokeswoman for the Northeast New York Chapter of the American Red Cross . Mary Alice Molgard said that an adult and two children, ages 7 and 12, evacuated the single-family home that was damaged by a blaze that broke out at about 10 p.m. The Red Cross provided the family with shelter, food, clothing and personal care items.

