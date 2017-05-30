Albany fire displaces three
A fire that broke out on Lark Drive in the city Saturday night displaced three, said a spokeswoman for the Northeast New York Chapter of the American Red Cross . Mary Alice Molgard said that an adult and two children, ages 7 and 12, evacuated the single-family home that was damaged by a blaze that broke out at about 10 p.m. The Red Cross provided the family with shelter, food, clothing and personal care items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ...
|Sat
|anonymous
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Fair and square election 2016?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 19
|Hershey Shanks
|4
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|May 19
|Boobee1212
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 15
|anonymous
|72
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC