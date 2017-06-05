Albany County to vote on halting hiring relatives

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy speaks during a press conference to announce a seven-stop Erie canal concert performance by the Albany Symphony called "Water Music," on Friday morning, May, 12, 2017, at Jennings Landing in Albany, N.Y. The series will run from July 2-8. less Albany County Executive Dan McCoy speaks during a press conference to announce a seven-stop Erie canal concert performance by the Albany Symphony called "Water Music," on Friday morning, May, 12, 2017, at ... more Frank Commisso Jr., a Albany Common Council member who is seen as a likely challenger to Mayor Kathy Sheehan, opposes the proposal for a new Albany High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.