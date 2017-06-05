Albany County to 'Clean the Slate' for Young Offenders

If you're between 16 and 24 years old, and you commit a non-violent felony in Albany County, the district attorney is ready to give you a second chance. David Soares announced his new "Clean Slate" program on Tuesday: a plan to divert certain young, non-violent felony offenders away from criminal court and into programs that help them fulfill a non-criminal life.

