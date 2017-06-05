Albany airport exit project advancing
Federal regulators are set to rule on a land sale opening the way for an improved Northway exit to the Albany International Airport . The Federal Aviation Administration is set to approve the sale of 12 acres now owned by the Albany County Airport Authority to the state Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ...
|Jun 3
|anonymous
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Fair and square election 2016?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 19
|Hershey Shanks
|4
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|May 19
|Boobee1212
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 15
|anonymous
|72
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC