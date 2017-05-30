AG: 106 people indicted in North Country opioid trafficking bust
Police have seized thousands of bags filled with opioids and arrested 106 people -- including an Albany man -- accused of trafficking the drugs from New Jersey to the North Country, state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Friday. The sweeping arrests represent the third major bust in Schneiderman's statewide crackdown on violent gangs responsible for selling heroin and fentanyl in upstate New York.
