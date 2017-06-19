About last night: Cap Region lawmakers explain a What...
If you find yourself asking that question on the morning after the legislative session ended, we're convening a panel of four state lawmakers who hopefully can explain. Join a panel of Capital Region lawmakers as they look back on the highs and lows of a singular year for New York state government, from a raucous budget negotiation to the issues raised by the arrival of President Donald Trump's administration, and much more.
