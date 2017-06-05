A view of the campus at the College of Saint Rose on Thursday, Aug....
A view of the campus at the College of Saint Rose on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015, in Albany, N.Y. The College of Saint Rose is offering a new graduate degree in business analytics, an intensive program that trains students to analyze data and then use it to make decisions in real-life business situations. This skill set is apparently highly coveted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in ...
|Jun 3
|anonymous
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Jun 1
|AIPAC Mohels
|6
|Fair and square election 2016?
|May 31
|Voter Fraud
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 19
|Hershey Shanks
|4
|Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ...
|May 19
|Boobee1212
|1
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 15
|anonymous
|72
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC