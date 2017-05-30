75 years after Midway, US Navy hero h...

75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in NY hometown

There are 1 comment on the KTMF story from 14 hrs ago, titled 75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in NY hometown. In it, KTMF reports that:

The clay model will form the basis for a bronze monument planned for th... . In this circa 1943 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, C. Wade McClusky Jr. poses for an official portrait.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 9 hrs ago
You're just trying to push some comment treads off the main page, aren't you?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Jun 1 AIPAC Mohels 6
Fair and square election 2016? May 31 Voter Fraud 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing May 19 Hershey Shanks 4
News Mineola man missing after he took wife to LIRR ... May 19 Boobee1212 1
Similitudes (Dec '15) May 15 anonymous 72
Where Publius at? May 14 Professor Know it... 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC