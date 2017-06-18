6/18/17: Today's Top Tips: Sunday

MUSIC : Local '80s Musician Reunion Jam @ Philly's Bar + Lounge , Latham. Mini sets and jams from such Greater Nippertown bands of the '80s as Classy Trash, the Chaser Band, Penny Knight Band, the JBRJ Band, The Sharks, Kashmir, Uncle John, the Switch Band, Poor Dead Molly, Hairband Riot .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nippertown!.