2 Albany teens charged in robbery; 3 other robberies being...

Two Albany teens were charged with a robbery in a stickup around 3 a.m. Saturday on Ontario Street near Washington Avenue, city police said Monday. Savoy Branham, 18, and Tyshawn Morris , 19, were charged with two counts of felony robbery after they allegedly pushed a victim to the ground and, brandishing what appeared to be a black-colored handgun, robbed the person, police said.

