2 airlifted to Albany med after crash; 1 in serious condition

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday the Fulton County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding a personal injury accident at 110 Lakeview Road in Broadalbin. According to Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino, the driver of a pickup truck, a male in his 40s from Broadalbin, was ejected from his vehicle.

