Woman rushed to hospital after fire in Albany
One woman was rushed to Albany Medical Center after a fire broke out at 755 Madison Ave. in Albany, N.Y. on March 03, 2017. One woman was rushed to Albany Medical Center after a fire broke out at 755 Madison Ave. in Albany, N.Y. on March 03, 2017.
