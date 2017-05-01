Watch at 10 a.m.: Cuomo appears in Albany
Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be at the Albany Public Library on Washington Avenue at 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning for an announcement on public safety initiatives. Cuomo appeared on Long Island last week to announce a new anti-gang initiative , which includes a beefed up State Police presence in Suffolk County to combat the MS-13 gang.
