Volunteer fire departments seek authority to bill for...
A large number of ambulances and EMS vehicles are on display at the Empire State Plaza at the NYS Emergency Services Memorial Dedication Ceremony Tuesday May 17, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. less A large number of ambulances and EMS vehicles are on display at the Empire State Plaza at the NYS Emergency Services Memorial Dedication Ceremony Tuesday May 17, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times ... more Volunteer fire departments are seeking authority from the state to charge for EMS services, something they say other ambulance providers, including volunteer ambulance corps, already can do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,029
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Mon
|anonymous
|72
|Where Publius at?
|May 14
|Professor Know it...
|1
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|May 14
|Judge Harris
|4
|Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08)
|May 13
|Anonymous
|272
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|May 11
|Robert E
|6
|Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11)
|May 11
|Seriously
|76
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC