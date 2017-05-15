Volunteer fire departments seek authority to bill for...

A large number of ambulances and EMS vehicles are on display at the Empire State Plaza at the NYS Emergency Services Memorial Dedication Ceremony Tuesday May 17, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. less A large number of ambulances and EMS vehicles are on display at the Empire State Plaza at the NYS Emergency Services Memorial Dedication Ceremony Tuesday May 17, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. (Skip Dickstein/Times ... more Volunteer fire departments are seeking authority from the state to charge for EMS services, something they say other ambulance providers, including volunteer ambulance corps, already can do.

