Verdict in Crossgates Mall gunfire trial

Tasheem Maeweather, leaves the court Monday Dec. 5, 2016 after his arraignment in Albany County Court in Albany, N.Y. on charges involved with the alleged shooting at Crossgates Mall in November in Albany, N.Y. less Tasheem Maeweather, leaves the court Monday Dec. 5, 2016 after his arraignment in Albany County Court in Albany, N.Y. on charges involved with the alleged shooting at Crossgates Mall in November in Albany, N.Y. ... more People are evacuated from Crossgates Mall after a possible shooting on Saturday Nov. 12, 2016 in Guilderland, N.Y. People are evacuated from Crossgates Mall after a possible shooting on Saturday Nov. 12, 2016 in Guilderland, N.Y. People are evacuated from Crossgates Mall after a possible shooting on Saturday Nov. 12, 2016 in Guilderland, N.Y. People are evacuated from Crossgates Mall after a possible shooting on Saturday Nov. 12, 2016 in Guilderland, N.Y.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.