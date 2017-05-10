Upstate NY woman's brutal murder all ...

Upstate NY woman's brutal murder all but forgotten -- until she inspired 'Twin Peaks'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

The 1908 murder of Hazel Irene Drew in Sand Lake, New York, inspired the ABC series "Twin Peaks." The tony resort community of Sand Lake in Upstate New York near Albany roasted in 90-degree heat for the third straight day on July 7, 1908, when 20-year-old Hazel Irene Drew walked along a remote section of Taborton Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16) 18 hr Robert E 6
Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11) 19 hr Seriously 76
Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing Thu Off Stride 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
Similitudes (Dec '15) Tue anonymous 71
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) May 8 Moonbeam 5
News Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11) May 6 Earl Warren 12
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,222 • Total comments across all topics: 280,964,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC