Upstate NY woman's brutal murder all but forgotten -- until she inspired 'Twin Peaks'
The 1908 murder of Hazel Irene Drew in Sand Lake, New York, inspired the ABC series "Twin Peaks." The tony resort community of Sand Lake in Upstate New York near Albany roasted in 90-degree heat for the third straight day on July 7, 1908, when 20-year-old Hazel Irene Drew walked along a remote section of Taborton Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|18 hr
|Robert E
|6
|Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11)
|19 hr
|Seriously
|76
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|Thu
|Off Stride
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Tue
|anonymous
|71
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|May 8
|Moonbeam
|5
|Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Earl Warren
|12
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC