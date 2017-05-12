UAlbany students: Keep Jim Stellar as...

UAlbany students: Keep Jim Stellar as president

14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at the University at Albany, James R. Stellar, Ph.D., center, listens as President Robert Jones gives his spring address on the "State of the University" at the University at Albany on Wednesday, April 1, 2015, in Albany, N.Y. less Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at the University at Albany, James R. Stellar, Ph.D., center, listens as President Robert Jones gives his spring address on the "State of the University" ... more ALBANY - University at Albany students and alumni are crying foul over a State University of New York policy that prohibits Interim President Jim Stellar from being considered for the top job at UAlbany.

