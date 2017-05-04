Top court upholds license plate checks by police

Judges of the New York State Court of Appeals listen to hearing arguments from a case on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. Judges of the New York State Court of Appeals listen to hearing arguments from a case on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. ALBANY - Police may scan license plates of vehicles even if they do not suspect that the motorist has committed a crime, the state's top court ruled Thursday. "To ensure the safety of our roads, a police officer may run a license plate number through a government database to check for any outstanding violations of suspensions on the registration of the vehicle," Chief Judge Janet DiFiore wrote in a unanimous decision.

