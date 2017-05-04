'Things go bump in the night' at NY governor's mansion
In this May 22, 2007 file photo, residents from the neighborhood gather for a cookout at the governor's residence in Albany, N.Y. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says spooky sounds keep him awake at night when he stays at the governor's mansion in Albany. The Democrat told a Long Island crowd Thursday, May 4, 2017, that during legislative sessions he spends evenings awake and unsettled by unexplained noises in the 161-year-old mansion near the Capitol building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11)
|20 hr
|Seriously
|73
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|Thu
|Ginny Devo
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 28
|Jinks
|2
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Apr 25
|anonymous
|69
|Looking for Badminton (Aug '08)
|Apr 20
|GWEN
|18
|Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|Riheam
|11
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC