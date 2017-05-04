'Things go bump in the night' at NY g...

'Things go bump in the night' at NY governor's mansion

In this May 22, 2007 file photo, residents from the neighborhood gather for a cookout at the governor's residence in Albany, N.Y. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says spooky sounds keep him awake at night when he stays at the governor's mansion in Albany. The Democrat told a Long Island crowd Thursday, May 4, 2017, that during legislative sessions he spends evenings awake and unsettled by unexplained noises in the 161-year-old mansion near the Capitol building.

