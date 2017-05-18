Suggestions for former Aji/Taste loca...

Suggestions for former Aji/Taste location?

13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Omni Development, which owns the office tower at 30 S. Pearl St., is looking for a new tenant for the downtown Albany restaurant space that was renovated in 2009 to become Dale Miller, turned into Taste under the same owners and, with new proprietors, operated as Aji Steak Stone & Sushi for less than a year before closing in September. The interior - bar here , dining room here - is quite handsome, with a large terrace perfect for alfresco dining and music during the warm months, and the penthouse-level banquet space is the only of its kind in the city, offering remarkable views of the Hudson River and Empire State Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

