STEM Master Program Recognizes Albany High Math Teachers
Three Albany High School teachers were recently recognized by the STEM Master Teacher Program, which focuses on the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Andre Castagna, Erin Erickson, and Margot Wyan were all highlighted based on their work to support students in the field of math.
