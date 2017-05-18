States seek to advocate for low-cost insurance in lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. >> New York and California attorneys general are leading a 16-state charge to intervene in a lawsuit that would threaten compensation to insurers who provide for poorer people. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Thursday moved to intervene in the appeal of a lawsuit that challenges cost-sharing reduction payments allowed under the Affordable Care Act.

