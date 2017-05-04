Snow could fall in Cap Region Monday-Tuesday

Snow covers a daffodil on Monday, April 4, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. An early spring cold front is bringing snow and gusty winds to the Northeast after the region had one of its mildest winters on record. ORG XMIT: NYMG102 less Snow covers a daffodil on Monday, April 4, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. An early spring cold front is bringing snow and gusty winds to the Northeast after the region had one of its mildest winters on record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.