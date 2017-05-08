Sen. Tedisco to honor Mary Lyall as a Woman of

State Senator Jim Tedisco has selected Mary Lyall, the mother of Suzanne Lyall who went missing in 1998 from the University at Albany, as the 2017 New York State Senate Woman of Distinction. Lyall, a nationally recognized advocate for families of missing persons, will be honored by Tedisco and the New York State Senate at the Women of Distinction ceremony from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, in Hearing Room B in the Legislative Office Building in Albany.

