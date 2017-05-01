Saint Rose set to renew Brubacher lease
The College of Saint Rose is planning to renew its lease on the school's second largest residence hall, according to multiple school officials. Brubacher Hall, one of two buildings designated specifically for first-year students, is owned by the State University of New York at Albany, but has been leased to the College for the last 17 years.
