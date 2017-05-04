Religious groups split on Trump political order
Pastor Charlie Muller, of Victory Christian Church talks about his excitement for a new park at the corner of Second St. and Oak St. during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015, in Albany, N.Y. less Pastor Charlie Muller, of Victory Christian Church talks about his excitement for a new park at the corner of Second St. and Oak St. during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015, in Albany, N.Y. Pastor Charlie Muller, center, helps open the new Oak Street Park on Saturday, June 6, 2015, in Albany, N.Y. President Donald Trump's order to ease limits on political activity by religious organizations is being met with enthusiasm and dread from religious leaders, with some rejoicing in the freedom to preach their views and endorse candidates and others fearing the change will erode the integrity of houses of worship.
