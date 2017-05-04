Religious groups split on Trump polit...

Religious groups split on Trump political order

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Albany Times Union

Pastor Charlie Muller, of Victory Christian Church talks about his excitement for a new park at the corner of Second St. and Oak St. during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015, in Albany, N.Y. less Pastor Charlie Muller, of Victory Christian Church talks about his excitement for a new park at the corner of Second St. and Oak St. during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015, in Albany, N.Y. Pastor Charlie Muller, center, helps open the new Oak Street Park on Saturday, June 6, 2015, in Albany, N.Y. President Donald Trump's order to ease limits on political activity by religious organizations is being met with enthusiasm and dread from religious leaders, with some rejoicing in the freedom to preach their views and endorse candidates and others fearing the change will erode the integrity of houses of worship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing 21 hr Harry Telastory 1
News Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11) Sat Earl Warren 12
Free Tuition Sat Jimmy Breslin 2
Similitudes (Dec '15) Sat Nostradoofus 70
Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer Sat Juan Sumpot 3
Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11) Sat Barry Allen 74
Looking for Badminton (Aug '08) Apr 20 GWEN 18
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,860,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC