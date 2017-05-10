Queens Woman Arrested for Stabbing Boyfriend During Heated Arguement, Police Say

May 10, 2017 - The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens woman for Assault that occurred in Westbury on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 1:00 am. According to detectives, after having an earlier verbal dispute with her 21 year old boyfriend, the defendant Bianca Phillips, of St. Albans responded back to her boyfriend's Marietta Drive residence so she could return his personal belongings.

