"Prolific" shoplifters jailed after stealing food from petrol stations
Justin Sycamore, 38, and Simon Speer, 34, both of Bricket Road, St Albans, were sentenced in Hatfield Remand Court on Monday. The "prolific shoplifters" committed a number of thefts from shops in St Albans and Borehamwood over the course of two months, including taking food from a variety of petrol stations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-series.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|22 min
|anonymous
|72
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|actorvet
|21,024
|Where Publius at?
|Sun
|Professor Know it...
|1
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|Sun
|Judge Harris
|4
|Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08)
|Sat
|kbam
|272
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|May 11
|Robert E
|6
|Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11)
|May 11
|Seriously
|76
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC