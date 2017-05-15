"Prolific" shoplifters jailed after stealing food from petrol stations

Justin Sycamore, 38, and Simon Speer, 34, both of Bricket Road, St Albans, were sentenced in Hatfield Remand Court on Monday. The "prolific shoplifters" committed a number of thefts from shops in St Albans and Borehamwood over the course of two months, including taking food from a variety of petrol stations.

