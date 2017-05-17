Phish Releases 25-Year-Old Live Concert from Union College
Just last week, we celebrated the anniversary of Phish's Albany debut , and now Phish has dug deep into their vast archive to release the recording of another vintage Greater Nippertown concert captured at Union College's Achilles Rink in Schenectady. The concert took place on this date 25 years ago - May 17, 1992, which also just happened to be keyboardist Page McConnell's 29th birthday.
