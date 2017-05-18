Parking restrictions continue for some Albany neighborhoods

Parking restrictions and regulations continue for various neighborhoods throughout Albany as the city continues road and sidewalk work as well as tree removal. The following streets will not allow parking from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26: Violators of the emergency no parking restrictions or parking in front of a fire hydrant may be subject to ticketing and/or tow.

