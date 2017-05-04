Outspoken member quits Albany school board
Albany school board president Kenny Bruce, right, and acting district superintendent Kim Wilkins speak to media about the outcome of Tuesday's $180M Albany High referendum on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016 in Albany, N.Y. less Albany school board president Kenny Bruce, right, and acting district superintendent Kim Wilkins speak to media about the outcome of Tuesday's $180M Albany High referendum on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016 in Albany, ... more ALBANY - Outspoken Albany city school board member Kenny Bruce abruptly resigned from his post Thursday evening after he was accused of breaching confidentiality in the district's ongoing search for a new superintendent.
