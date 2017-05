NY sets aside $3M for air conditioners for ailing people

Air conditioner units for sale on Wednesday, July 30, 2014, at Cocca's Appliances in Colonie, N.Y. Air conditioner units for sale on Wednesday, July 30, 2014, at Cocca's Appliances in Colonie, N.Y. Air conditioner units for sale on Wednesday, July 30, 2014, at Cocca's Appliances in Colonie, N.Y. Air conditioner units for sale on Wednesday, July 30, 2014, at Cocca's Appliances in Colonie, N.Y. ALBANY - New York state has set aside $3 million in federal funds to help provide air conditioners to lower-income people with serious health issues. The money comes through the Home Energy Assistance Program and is earmarked for people with health issues that may be aggravated by extreme heat.

