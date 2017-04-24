NY medical marijuana companies sue over statea s plan to

NY medical marijuana companies sue ov...

Four of New York's five medical marijuana companies have filed suit against the state Department of Health to stop it from licensing additional operators to take part in the tightly run state program. The companies argue that the expansion could tank the nascent industry and potentially harm thousands of patients who rely on medical marijuana to treat their ailments.

