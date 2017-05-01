NY correctional officers calling for more worker protections
New York's correctional officers are currently at an impasse and have yet to agree to contract with the state. Hundreds from across the state made the trip to Albany to say it's about time they get what they deserve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTEN-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Mexico
|20,991
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 28
|Jinks
|2
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Apr 25
|anonymous
|69
|Looking for Badminton (Aug '08)
|Apr 20
|GWEN
|18
|Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|Riheam
|11
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Apr 16
|Trumps Army
|86
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|Apr 12
|Robert E
|4
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC