NY Chief: Firefighter Who Shot Own Hand On Duty to Retire
Albany Fire Chief Warren Abriel says the unidentified city firefighter who accidentally shot himself in the hand while on duty in February will retire in June. May 8--ALBANY, NY-- The on-duty city firefighter who accidentally shot himself in the hand Feb. 10 will retire in early June, Fire Chief Warren Abriel said.
