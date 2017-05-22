No injuries in Albany porch fire

A fire on a porch outside a two-apartment home on Western Avenue that broke out Sunday evening was quickly extinguished, Albany fire officials said. Greg Sokaris, battalion chief, said the fire on a rear porch was reported at 7:11 p.m. by a first responder who saw flames while driving by the home at 875 Western Ave. The fire, burning between the three-story building's vinyl siding and the wood, was knocked down in minutes, Sokaris said.

