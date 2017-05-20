Nine Pin gets major media nod

Nine Pin Cider Works in Albany gets a gushing shout-out from the 1.8 million-circulation InStyle magazine for its new Cidre Rose, made with Columbia County apples co-fermented with the skins of four grape varieties grown by Capoccia Vineyards in Niskayuna. In years past, a classic crisp glass of rose has been a mainstay in our hands at every backyard BBQ, birthday party, or happy hour throughout the hot weather season.

