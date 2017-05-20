Nine Pin gets major media nod
Nine Pin Cider Works in Albany gets a gushing shout-out from the 1.8 million-circulation InStyle magazine for its new Cidre Rose, made with Columbia County apples co-fermented with the skins of four grape varieties grown by Capoccia Vineyards in Niskayuna. In years past, a classic crisp glass of rose has been a mainstay in our hands at every backyard BBQ, birthday party, or happy hour throughout the hot weather season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|4 hr
|Ginny Devo
|2
|Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11)
|8 hr
|Jimmy L
|72
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Troy Ohio?
|Apr 28
|Jinks
|2
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|Apr 25
|anonymous
|69
|Looking for Badminton (Aug '08)
|Apr 20
|GWEN
|18
|Albany man accused of Elks Club stabbing (Apr '11)
|Apr 18
|Riheam
|11
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC