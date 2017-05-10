New York eyes 'textalyzer' to combat distracted driving
In this Wednesday, May 10, 2017 photo, Ben Lieberman sits for a portrait at his home in Chappaqua, N.Y. After his 19-year-old son, Evan, was killed in a car crash in which the driver of the vehicle he was riding in was texting behind the wheel, Liberman has been working on a proposal that would allow police at accident scenes in New York to immediately examine drivers' cellphones with a device to determine if they'd been tapping, swiping or clicking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where Publius at?
|12 hr
|Professor Know it...
|1
|Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer
|12 hr
|Judge Harris
|4
|Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08)
|Sat
|kbam
|272
|Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16)
|May 11
|Robert E
|6
|Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11)
|May 11
|Seriously
|76
|Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing
|May 11
|Off Stride
|3
|Similitudes (Dec '15)
|May 9
|anonymous
|71
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC