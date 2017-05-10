New York eyes 'textalyzer' to combat distracted driving

In this Wednesday, May 10, 2017 photo, Ben Lieberman sits for a portrait at his home in Chappaqua, N.Y. After his 19-year-old son, Evan, was killed in a car crash in which the driver of the vehicle he was riding in was texting behind the wheel, Liberman has been working on a proposal that would allow police at accident scenes in New York to immediately examine drivers' cellphones with a device to determine if they'd been tapping, swiping or clicking.

