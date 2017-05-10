New York eyes 'textalyzer' to combat ...

New York eyes 'textalyzer' to combat distracted driving

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Wednesday, May 10, 2017 photo, Ben Lieberman sits for a portrait at his home in Chappaqua, N.Y. After his 19-year-old son, Evan, was killed in a car crash in which the driver of the vehicle he was riding in was texting behind the wheel, Liberman has been working on a proposal that would allow police at accident scenes in New York to immediately examine drivers' cellphones with a device to determine if they'd been tapping, swiping or clicking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where Publius at? 12 hr Professor Know it... 1
Are the Coppolas's Saratoga Harness Biggest Fixer 12 hr Judge Harris 4
News Vermont neighbors react to Jaliek Rainwalker's ... (Apr '08) Sat kbam 272
News Workers claim Delmonicoa s skirted minimum wage... (Feb '16) May 11 Robert E 6
Do you think Erick Westervelt is really guilty ... (Jun '11) May 11 Seriously 76
Saratoga C Oppola's Still stiffing May 11 Off Stride 3
Similitudes (Dec '15) May 9 anonymous 71
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Albany, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,551 • Total comments across all topics: 281,015,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC